China-backed mine in Sumatran seismic hotspot rings safety alarms

JAKARTA — Protests are mounting in Indonesia against a China-backed zinc and lead mine being developed on the island of Sumatra in defiance of opposition from local communities. On June 11, protesters from communities that would be affected by the mine in Dairi district demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta. They demanded the Chinese government stop financing the project, following news that a Chinese state-controlled company has agreed to loan $245 million to mine developer PT Dairi Prima Mineral (DPM ). The company, Carren Holdings Corporation Limited, approved the loan despite multiple independent experts warning that the project poses extreme risks to people and the environment. Among those experts is Steve Emerman, an associate professor of hydrology at Utah Valley University in the U.S. Following his review of the Dairi project's environmental impact assessment, Emerman described the mine as "the worst cases I have ever seen" and said "the flagrant disregard for people's lives and the environment is staggering." The World Bank's internal watchdog, meanwhile, said it would put the project in the highest environmental and social risk level due to "potential significant adverse environmental or social risks and/or impacts that are diverse, irreversible, or unprecedented." The watchdog is involved because a client of the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, the state-owned Postal Savings Bank of China, has also issued a loan to DPM. Among the identified risks are the very high possibility of the mine's tailings dam collapsing, given that it would lie on a tectonic fault line,…

