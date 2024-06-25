In ‘the century of Africa,’ Mongabay’s new bureau reports its biggest environmental issues and solutions

No matter where you are, the air you breathe is almost certainly affected by the health and well-being of the world’s second-largest tropical rainforest, the Congo Basin, says David Akana, program manager for the newly launched Mongabay Africa bureau. He joins the Mongabay Newscast to discuss why news of the African continent should be on the minds of readers and listeners worldwide. In this conversation, he details Mongabay Africa’s priorities, why publishing in French and English is vital for impact, and how he plans to expand the bureau’s coverage. Listen here: Akana stresses that he wants people to see Mongabay Africa “not only … as a conservation news outlet, but one that has linkages to the overall economy, to the politics, to the culture, and to the overall society in Africa.” He also elucidates why highlighting success stories is critical to fairly covering the massive continent. “We also want to be associated to the fact that we are not just doom and gloom. We are also showing the positive side of the continent which is celebrating that biodiversity. It’s so beautiful when you fly across the Congo Basin because it’s so rich. And so that part of it should be celebrated in our journalism.” View all of Mongabay Africa’s coverage at its website, here. Subscribe to or follow the Mongabay Newscast wherever you listen to podcasts, from Apple to Spotify, and you can also listen to all episodes here on the Mongabay website, or download our free app for Apple and Android devices to gain instant access to our…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay