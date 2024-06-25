Resting cuckoo bees win insect photo competition

Tim Jonas’s picture of caddis-fly larvae came second.

Head judge, broadcaster, photographer and Falmouth University senior lecturer Dr Tim Cockerill said: “Insects are the most diverse group of animals on the planet yet we know so little about most of them.

“Photography like this provides a window into the astonishing complexity and beauty of the insect world.

“At a time when insects face huge threats, I hope this collection of stunning images helps to showcase just how important – and beautiful – they really are.”