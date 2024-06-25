Warao refugees in the Brazilian Amazon face famine, disease & despair

Dinora Moraleda, 33, breastfeeds her 4-month-old daughter, sitting on the floor of a 10-square-meter (107-square-foot) room with eight family members. Her cough is dry, a sign of the pneumonia she caught in the insalubrious run-down building she lives in, located in Cidade de Deus, a poor district in the north of Manaus, in the state of Amazonas. A year earlier, she was breastfeeding her son Jordi in the same building, but he died of pneumonia at the age of 18 months because she could not afford to take him to the hospital. Moraleda is from the Warao people, Venezuela’s second-largest Indigenous community, with 30,000 members, who once lived according to a more traditional way of life in one of the country’s most remote northern regions.refug The name Warao means “boat” people. They consider the Earth, called Hobahi in their language, to be a disk floating in the middle of a body of water and believe that everything in nature has a spirit. Far from the lush forests where they once grew up, they now survive on only one meal a day. Often, it’s a meager portion of fish and rice. Moraleda left the country in 2016, fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis there; 26 family members joined her later in Brazil. A Warao woman carrying her sick son in a Manaus slum. Image by Nicola Zolin. A Warao girl in the Cidade de Deus neighborhood, Manaus. Image by Nicola Zolin. Amazonas state is dotted with Warao communities. Now, around 800…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay