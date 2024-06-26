Bangladesh incinerator project sparks row between government & contractor

A disagreement between the Bangladesh government and the contractor China Machinery and Engineering Corp. (CMEC) has apparently stalled the implementation of the first-ever waste-to-power project in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka. This has exposed a debate about whether the government should proceed with the controversial incineration project. The contracting authority, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), wants to execute the 42-megawatt electricity project at the Aminbazar landfill site, where the corporation dumps 3,500 metric tons of waste per day. Data show that Bangladesh’s daily per capita generation of solid waste is nearly 35,000 metric tons, and two city corporation areas of the capital produce more than 7,000 metric tons of waste per day. The average solid waste generation per person in 2021 was 520 grams (1.1 pounds), which could shoot up to 800 g (1.7 lbs) in 2030 and 1.19 kilograms (2.6 lbs) by 2041 as the economy grows. The city corporation justifies the project, as it cannot find any new landfill site for the increasing volume of solid waste that generates a huge volume of methane, a potent greenhouse gas 80 times more harmful than carbon dioxide. The government approved the project, and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved the power purchase deal on Nov. 12, 2020. However, the CMEC has yet to build the basic infrastructure of the $500 million project due to a disagreement with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. According to the conditions negotiated, the CMEC will build the incineration facility for which DNCC will…This article was originally published on Mongabay

