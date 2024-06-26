Farmers ‘at war’ with countryside crime gangs

Farmers and landowners say they are “at war” with countryside crime gangs and need more help from specialist rural police officers.

One farmer told the BBC he faced “constant warfare” against balaclava-clad thieves breaking into his farmyard and also against gangs of illegal hare-coursers.

A new report by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) warns that police forces in England and Wales that cover large rural areas are “in crisis” and need more funding to fight back against the organised gangs.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said forces were “strengthening their response” to rural crime.