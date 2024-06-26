Living under the apartheid of Brazil’s soybean capital

Seen from the air, the BR-163 highway cutting through the city that proudly calls itself the National Agribusiness Capital reflects an abrupt socioeconomic divide — as if it were a border dividing two opposing realities like the wall that separates Israel from Palestine. The robust economy on the west side of the highway is evidenced by block after block of luxury-brand retail shops, streets filled with pickup trucks costing hundreds of thousands of reais and ever-increasing numbers of luxury homes and gated communities. Meanwhile, on the east side, cars made decades ago circulate on roads first paved fewer than five years ago in a landscape composed of simple, unfinished brick houses. Billboards for buses that carry anonymous workers to and from the northern state of Maranhão also dot the landscape. Many here have even given up their lives to the production chain of Cerrado gold, also known as soybean. The generation of wealth and propagation of inequality in Brazil’s central-west are two faces of the one single development project put into practice in the 1970s. Based on the logic that Amazonia and the Cerrado needed to be occupied by colonialists from southern Brazil, the project went into overdrive with the globalization of food commodities, consolidating Brazil as the world’s breadbasket. It also consolidated Brazil’s inability to feed its own population. “The colonization project was a federal program [during the military dictatorship] that allowed companies to purchase large swaths of land and organize themselves commercially and strategically to resell them,” explains…This article was originally published on Mongabay

