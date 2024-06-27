Guardians of the sacred: Ethiopian Orthodox monks on spiritual forest conservation

BAHIR DAR, Ethiopia — The Zege Peninsula, a hidden gem on the southern shore of Lake Tana, is a serene escape in Ethiopia’s north. As the boat glides across the tranquil waters, Zege’s verdant silhouette emerges on the horizon, framed by lush greenery and small islands. Disembarking, we followed a winding path through majestic forests. At the end of the trail: Ura Kidane Mihret, the peninsula’s oldest and most revered monastery, surrounded by seven ancient churches and smaller monasteries. On the sacred grounds of Ura Kidane Mihret, Aba Gebresilase Abebe, donning a humble black robe and traditional monk’s hat, found peace under a shaded tree. He is one of the monks who has spent years in this ancient monastery. Surrounded by ancient trees where birds and primates gracefully move, only birdsong fills the tranquil air, offering a deep sense of peace and connection to nature and the creator of all life. “Can you find such trees anywhere else now?” Aba Gebresilase asks, touching the trunk of a huge African pine (Podocarpus falcatus). Around him are other large conifers and evergreen trees locally known as wanza (Cordia africana) and warka (Ficus vasta). “Some of these are ancient trees, which are barely found elsewhere. There are also many trees indigenous to this place alone. I can’t imagine this place without the trees. Without the forest, the church would be ordinary, lacking the unique spirituality it currently has,” Aba Gebresilase says. “That is why we are protecting them.” The church forest is covered…This article was originally published on Mongabay

