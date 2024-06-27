Pantanal’s intense blazes stoke fears of another destructive fire season

The sky around the Brazilian city of Corumbá turned a blistering orange in late June as wildfires raged in the surrounding Pantanal. Intense fires have been burning early in this part of the world’s largest tropical wetlands this year, engulfing communities in smoke and leaving a trail of charred animal carcasses. Earlier in June, a riverside school in Mato Grosso do Sul state, where Corumbá is located, had to be evacuated due to approaching flames. Waters didn’t flood the Pantanal as usual this rainy season, giving little respite to the wetlands that straddle Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia, following a prolonged fire season in 2023. The ongoing drought — one of the worst ever, according to several experts — combined with high temperatures and low rainfall have made the Pantanal particularly vulnerable to fires this year, stoking concerns that the biome might see a repeat of the devastating 2020 fire season. That year, 26% of the Brazilian Pantanal burned, and an estimated 17 million vertebrate animals were killed. “We had signs that this year would be very difficult because of the drought, that there was a high chance of seeing fires again like in 2020, but we expected this to happen around August because that’s [usually] the driest period,” said Grasiela Porfirio, a biologist with the NGO Instituto Homem Pantaneiro (IHP) based in Corumbá. The charred landscape left by early wildfires in the Pantanal this June. Image courtesy of Brigada Alto Pantanal/IHP. “Except that this year, the Paraguay River didn’t fill up,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

