World’s smallest elephant in danger of dying out

The world’s smallest elephant is in danger of dying out as numbers reach just 1,000 in the wild, but there’s hope it can be saved.

The conservation body, the IUCN, which compiles the ‘red list’ tally of threatened species, says the Bornean elephant has lost almost all its habitat to deforestation.

The diminutive elephant, which stands at three feet smaller than its bigger Asian cousins, is found only on the island of Borneo.

It is known for its gentle, playful nature.