Wildlife smugglers ‘freer to offend’ after police cuts

Criminal gangs will find it easier to smuggle endangered species and illegal wildlife products into the UK after a leading police unit was effectively axed, global conservation groups warn.

The Metropolitan Police’s wildlife crime unit – which has been at the forefront of the fight against illegal trafficking for the past 20 years – is being cut back, the BBC has learnt.

The decision to redeploy the unit’s detectives to local policing was described as “woefully wrong” by the animal welfare charity Naturewatch Foundation.

The Met told the BBC the force would still investigate wildlife crime and there would still be a centralised “function”, but would not comment on what that would be.