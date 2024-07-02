Mother Nature Cambodia activists sentenced to prison — again

PHNOM PENH — Ten members of the environmental activist group Mother Nature Cambodia have been sentenced to between six and eight years in prison after being convicted on charges of plotting against the government and insulting the king. The ruling came July 2, following a trial that began May 29, although the five hearings lasted scarcely longer than 22 hours total, and only five of the 10 defendants attended the hearings. Ly Chandaravuth (24), Phuon Keorasmey (23), Long Kunthea (26) and Thun Ratha (32) were all handed six-year sentences after being convicted of plotting against the government. The four were the only defendants who attended the sentencing July 2, and all four have been previously imprisoned for their activism. Ly Chandaravuth, 24, addresses Mother Nature supporters before the court issued a verdict sentencing him and nine others to prison on July 2, 2024. Image courtesy of Licadho. Yim Leanghy (35), who had also attended the hearings prior to the sentencing, was absent. Human rights monitors confirmed that he was arrested outside his home, just hours before presiding judge Ouk Reth Kunthea sentenced Leanghy to eight years in prison and ordered the environmentalist to pay 10 million riel (roughly $2,500) for plotting against the government and insulting the king. Spanish national Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson, Mother Nature Cambodia’s founder who was deported in 2015, was also sentenced in absentia to eight years and ordered to pay $2,500, as was another activist from the group, Sun Ratha. Neither was present for the trial or…This article was originally published on Mongabay

