Brazil’s new pro-agribusiness pesticide law threatens Amazon biodiversity

The agribusiness caucus in the Brazilian Congress has pushed several new bills since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January 2023. Taking advantage of a conservative majority in Congress, it has approved long-dreamed legislation slashing environmental regulations in favor of cattle ranching and farming, despite Lula's green promises. One of them took effect in late 2023: The so-called Poison Bill, which opened new doors for the approval, retail and use of pesticides by the world's largest buyer of pesticides — including several substances banned in the European Union. In discussion since 1991, the Brazilian Congress approved the bill in November 2023. The new pro-agribusiness regulation assigns exclusively to Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply the analysis of which pesticides can be used in the country. It also weakens the role of health and environmental agencies, relaxes the use of agrochemicals under consideration and establishes shorter registration deadlines. President Lula signs new Indigenous territories with Brazil's Environmental minister, Marina Silva, (left), Indigenous Peoples minister, Sonia Guajajara (at his right) and Funai's president, Joenia Wapichana. The new pesticides law clashes with Lula's green agenda. Image courtesy of Joédson Alves/Agência Brasil. Pedro Lupion, the deputy coordinator of the agriculture caucus, the FPA, endorsed the new law as a way to "reduce bureaucracy and modernize pesticide policy." During Jair Bolsonaro's presidency (2019-22), the agribusiness caucus set the bill as a priority, enjoying the favorable scenario as the far-right president backed any pro-agribusiness legislation. However, it didn't go into a…

