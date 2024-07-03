IVF help for wild rhinos from zoo cousins

Collecting eggs from a two tonne rhino is far from easy – but the procedure is being carried out in zoos across Europe in a bid to help the wild population.

The hope is that cutting-edge fertility technology could boost the genetic diversity of southern white rhinos in Africa.

The species was almost extinct, plummeting to a few dozen rhinos – so the animals are all descended from this tiny group.

Scientists believe rhinos in zoos, which have more genetic diversity because they are carefully cross bred, could widen the gene pool with the help of IVF.

It’s technology that has seen a recent breakthrough: in January, researchers announced that they had achieved the world’s first rhino IVF pregnancy.