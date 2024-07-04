Footage reveals ‘miracle eagle chick’ in flight

24 minutes ago

By Victoria Gill , @vic_gill, Science correspondent, BBC News

Footage captured from a boat off the Isle of Mull shows a “miracle” white-tailed eagle chick in flight, after it was nursed back to health by two unusually caring parents.

In an unprecedented display of extended eagle parenting, the two white-tailed parents skipped this year’s breeding season to continue to tend to their year-old offspring.

The youngster’s wing was broken when the nest fell to the ground during unseasonably wild weather last year.

The footage shows a bulge in the bird’s wing – apparently a healed broken bone.

Mull’s RSPB officer, Dave Sexton, who described the bird as a “miracle chick”, said: “We normally think of eagles as ‘hard-wired’ and unemotional but clearly there might be another side to their nature.”