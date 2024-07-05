It’s the bee’s needs: Study finds best plants for bee health, conservation

What’s on the menu for a healthy bee? A team of researchers has delved into the world of bee nutrition, analyzing pollen to identify the best food sources for these vital pollinators. Their findings could have implications for bee conservation efforts and pollinator-friendly landscaping. The research, published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, analyzed the nutritional content of pollen collected from 57 plant species native to North America. The study team, led by Sandra Rehan of York University in Canada, examined levels of essential fatty acids, amino acids and other key nutrients in the pollen samples. “Despite public interest and a rise in pollinator plantings, little is known about which plant species are best suited for bee health,” Rehan said. “This study aimed to better understand the nutritional value of plant species.” Based on their findings, the researchers recommend emphasizing roses (Rosa sp.), clovers (Trifolium sp.), red raspberry (Rubus idaeus), tall buttercup (Ranunculus acris), and Tara vine (Actinidia arguta) in wildflower restoration projects, citing their ideal protein-to-lipid ratios in pollen for wild bee nutrition. They found that tall buttercup (Ranunculus acris) was the most aligned with honey bee dietary requirements, closely followed by hardy kiwi (Actinidia arguta), bird’s-foot trefoil (Lotus corniculatus), red osier dogwood (Cornus sericea), multiflora rose (Rosa multiflora), red raspberry (Rubus idaeus), Virginia rose (Rosa virginiana), rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus), staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina), and European cranberrybush (Viburnum opulus). When comparing native and introduced plant species, the study found no significant differences in the overall nutritional content of their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay