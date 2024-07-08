Sharks often get a bad rap, but oceans need them

From NPR

It’s that time of the year again: Shark Week. The TV program is so long-running that if you’re under 37, you’ve never known a life without it. In honor of this oft misunderstood critter, we revisit our conversation with shark scientist Melissa Christina Marquez. She explains just how important sharks are to keeping the oceans healthy, including their role in mitigating climate change. Plus, there may be some talk about shark poop.

Have another animal with a bad rap you want us to clear the reputation of? Email the show at shortwave@npr.org — we’d love to hear from you!

(Image credit: Cultura RM Exclusive/Richard Robinson)

