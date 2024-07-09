Indigenous communities in Sarawak left in the dark about hydropower proposal

Abang Johari Openg, the premier of the Malaysian state of Sarawak, recently announced three new dam projects on Bornean rivers and suggested that local communities there had given their approval. But Celine Lim, managing director of civil society organization SAVE Rivers, based in the Sarawak town of Miri, tells the Mongabay Newscast that her community in Baram district wasn’t consulted beforehand. “When this happened, it definitely threw the community into a frenzy because no one knew of this plan before the announcement,” she says. Before Lim helped gather a 650-person petition for more information, she says the letters communities wrote and sent to representatives were ignored. Listen to the full conversation here: Among the reasons Abang Johari has given for the dam projects are increased power supply to the state, quelling crocodile population growth, and residents asking for them — but sources contacted by Mongabay have said otherwise. “They [Sarawak officials] are only trying to lobby the investors,” says Willie Kajang, an activist and Tering Indigenous elder. “What they want is money from overseas, and the foreign investors [do] not know anything” about what is happening in Sarawak. Rather than being used locally, as the premier suggests, the electricity generated in the state is currently exported to the neighboring Indonesian province of West Kalimantan, with plans to export more to Brunei and Singapore. Sarawak already has five hydro dams, four of which provide 61% of its energy. Subscribe to or follow the Mongabay Newscast wherever you listen to podcasts, from Apple to Spotify,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay