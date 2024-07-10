As aquaculture hits historic highs, let’s ensure sustainability is prioritized (commentary)

Just two years ago, global consumption of aquatic animal foods soared to an estimated 165 million tons, growing at nearly twice the annual rate of the world population since 1961. Ensuring the sustainable and responsible production of aquatic foods should be standard practice. But how close are we to the mark? The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture (SOFIA) Report, published every two years by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, is a vital resource for understanding the current state of our fisheries and oceans and offers important insights into aquatic food production. The report’s credible methodology and the collaborative efforts of global experts who contribute to its findings play a crucial role in shaping policies and practices in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors. The newly published 2024 edition of the SOFIA report highlights significant milestones. According to the FAO, world fisheries and aquaculture production has surged to an all-time high of 223.2 million tons, marking a 4.4% increase from 2020. And for the first time aquaculture production alone reached 94.4 million tons in 2022, overtaking traditional capture fisheries in its contribution to human consumption. A fishing vessel that’s part of China’s distant-water fleet, which operates globally and in other countries’ waters, catching far more seafood than fleets of other nations. Image © EJF. This remarkable growth underscores the urgency to address issues critical to the health of our oceans to help ensure future food security for people all around the world. This is more important…This article was originally published on Mongabay

