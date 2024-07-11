Panama’s ‘Caribbean Corridor’ highway threatens three protected areas, critics say

A lawsuit has temporarily stalled construction on a controversial highway project in north-central Panama, which allegedly bypassed environmental regulations and could damage several protected areas along the Caribbean coast. The highway, known as the “Caribbean Corridor,” is supposed to travel 28.4 kilometers (17.6 miles) from the towns of Quebrada Ancha to María Chiquita, with the goal of increasing tourism and local commerce on the coast of Colón province. But the highway would also pass by three protected areas and didn’t carry out adequate studies to make sure they won’t be harmed by construction, conservation groups claim. They want the project permanently cancelled or rerouted before it’s too late. “[We have to] to value our natural resources and look for other development alternatives that are more sustainable, that are friendlier to the environment and that benefit a greater number of people,” said Guido Berguido, biologist and executive director for Adopt a Panama Rainforest Association. Construction plans from the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) and builder Transeq-Estrella Consortium show that the highway, which will cost around $91 million, could endanger Portobelo National Park, Chagres National Park, Sierra Llorona Private Reserve and the Panama Canal watershed that includes Gatun Lake and the Panama Canal. Together, the protected areas account for approximately 165,129 hectares (408,042 acres) of land. Officials meet with Colón near the highway project. Photo courtesy of MOP. One lawsuit, submitted in January by the Alliance for Conservation and Development, focuses on the MOP’s decision to divide highway construction into sections, tendering…This article was originally published on Mongabay

