Rural domestic abuse convictions still ‘woeful’

Victims of domestic abuse in the countryside are still being let down by a “woeful” number of convictions five years after a report criticised the work of several rural police forces, says its author.

Former North Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan said the latest figures for rural areas obtained by the BBC suggested there had been no “significant improvement in outcomes for victims and survivors”.

The response of seven rural forces was found to be “largely inadequate” in 2019.

Both police and prosecutors said they were now working hard to improve the investigation, prosecution and handling of domestic abuse in rural communities.