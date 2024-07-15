Conservation pays and everyone’s benefitting from it (commentary)

In just one generation, Costa Rica halted deforestation and reversed land degradation. Currently, Costa Rica boasts 57% forest cover, with 25% of its land territory protected. All of this has been achieved while the country’s agricultural sector became the most robust per capita agricultural exporter in Latin America. Remarkably, Costa Rica’s agricultural sector produces net zero emissions! But how can a small country with limited space achieve this? Years ago, we discovered that conservation pays. For some, this notion might sound contradictory, but for us Costa Ricans, it’s a reality. During the 1990s, environmental legislation in Costa Rica shifted towards a greener framework. We moved from a “subsidy” concept in forest conservation to an “economic recognition” of the ecosystem services our forests provide. Percent forest cover in Costa Rica since 1940. Data from Hector 2008 and Reid 2018. The Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) scheme is primarily funded by a tax on fossil fuels. Traditionally, PES was granted to estates or people with ownership rights to the land meant for protection. This scheme is institutionalized through a fund called Fondo Nacional para el Financiamiento Forestal (FONAFIFO), a state-of-the-art institution that has gained the necessary experience and expertise to understand the needs of conservation and the flexibility required to meet those needs. Now, FONAFIFO is introducing new components to the traditional PES scheme. Over the past couple of years, one of the first changes is that PES now pays for land that has not been titled. This directly benefits many of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

