Women in Sierra Leone unite after devastating floods | Mongabay Sessions

In this episode of Mongabay Sessions, Romi Castagnino, Mongabay’s associate video producer, sits down with documentary director Ibrahim S. Miles Kamara. His film, Freetown Floodfighters: Women’s Resilience on the Frontline, shows the efforts of community groups led by women to enhance resilience in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, in response to climate change-induced floods. Watch the full video to hear Ibrahim S. Miles Kamara talk about how women in Central and West Africa are particularly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, particularly flooding. The film Freetown Floodfighters was created by MakerChange Studio in collaboration with the Freetown Media Centre and commissioned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation. Banner image courtesy of Freetown Floodfighters.This article was originally published on Mongabay

