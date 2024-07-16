African markets tackle food insecurity and climate change — but lack investment

Zimbabwe’s Mbare agricultural market in Harare, the biggest local market in the country’s capital city, opens at 5 a.m. and bustles. Between morning and noon, traders arrive from different parts of the country with more than 100 varieties of vegetables and fruits that need to be sorted for redistribution to other trading markets. In Mbare, prices are decided early in the morning by traders who compare volumes and types of products day by day, depending on the season and climate. Calls, shouts, haggling fill the air. Eye rolls ensue. Prices can change every day. Charles Dhewa, chief executive officer of Knowledge Transfer Africa (KTA), a rural and agricultural development organization, buys his food from Mbare market. One of the strengths of these local African markets is the large volume and diversity of food they can sell, Dhewa said. Whereas other supermarkets in Harare, for instance, supply only 10 tons of potatoes a day, Mbare market supplies more than 800 tons. “The more food that comes in, the more people can get nutrition,” he said. “When there’s more food, the prices are also managed, which means low-income people can also afford the food.” As international agencies around the world continue to sound an alarm over surges in food insecurity, a new report published July 2 says that investing in these “territorial markets” — already embedded in Africa’s cultural fabric — is a solution. These markets can increase self-sufficiency, food security and climate resilience as extreme hunger and malnutrition affect millions, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

