Commercial fisheries in the Great Lakes hope to follow an example set in Iceland. It calls for using every part of the fish to increase the value of each one caught while decreasing waste. And, Central Pennsylvania is one of the best places for fly fishing, but there is a need to protect its prized streams from farm pollution. Plus, as coyotes move into cities, we have to face our myths about them. Also, Pennsylvania American Water will not pay a state penalty for polluting Roaring Brook and the Lackawanna River while the company was rehabbing a more than 150-year-old dam near Scranton. Instead, the utility company will put money back into the community.