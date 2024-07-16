Loss of water means loss of culture for Mexico’s Indigenous Yaqui

YAQUI VALLEY, Mexico — Without the Yaqui River, survival is almost impossible for the Yaqui tribe in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. A lack of water affects the food production and cattle raising, the tribe’s main form of subsistence. But beyond basic biological needs, it also threatens the culture of the Yaqui peoples. As a child, Mario Luna Romero lived near a stretch of the Yaqui River where his tribe used to gather to celebrate the festival of San Juan Bautista in Vícam Pueblo. He recalled the way the river would swell during certain seasons, bringing to life a large number of plant and animal species, such as mesquite (Prosopis), alamo (Ficus cotinifolia) and the giant reed (Arundo donax). “It used to be a paradise,” he said, but the loss of water has led to a decrease in plants and trees across the territory, which is a great loss for Yaqui culture. It has also threatened the survival of the “four mirror butterfly” (mariposa de cuatro espejos or Rothschildia cincta), an endemic moth species that depends on the Yaqui River and is central to the Yaqui ritual dance. From the banks of the now-empty river, Luna pointed at a spot where people from his tribe used to swim. But now, the once-wild river has been redirected by concrete dams that divert most of the streamflow toward distant cities outside the tribe’s territory. For the last 50 years, the river has usually dried up before it reaches the Yaquis, especially…This article was originally published on Mongabay

