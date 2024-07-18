Nepal’s shifting biodiversity research landscape: Interview with Karan Bahadur Shah

KATHMANDU — Professor Karan Bahadur Shah is a distinguished researcher from Nepal, renowned for his extensive work in herpetology, the study of amphibians and reptiles. His career spans several decades and includes significant contributions to the understanding of Nepal’s rich biodiversity. Shah’s academic journey began at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu, where he earned his Zoology degrees and later became a faculty member. His interest in herpetology led him to conduct pioneering research on the amphibians and reptiles of Nepal. Over the years, he has discovered and documented numerous species, contributing valuable knowledge to science. In addition to his academic and research accomplishments, Shah has been actively involved in various conservation initiatives. He has worked with various national and international organizations to promote the conservation of Nepal’s wildlife. Currently, he serves as the president of the NGO Bird Conservation Nepal. Throughout his career, Prof. Shah has also been dedicated to education and outreach. He has trained numerous students and young researchers, many of whom have gone on to make their own contributions to biodiversity research and conservation. His passion for teaching and mentorship has helped to build a new generation of scientists and conservationists in Nepal. Karan Bahadur Shah is a distinguished researcher from Nepal, renowned for his extensive work in herpetology, the study of amphibians and reptiles. Image courtesy of Karan Bahadur Shah. Mongabay’s Abhaya Raj Joshi talked to Shah about biodiversity research in Nepal, its past, present and future. Mongabay: Let’s start by reflecting on biodiversity research in Nepal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

