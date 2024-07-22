Chimps share humans’ ‘snappy’ conversational style

Like humans, wild chimpanzees engage in snappy, turn-taking conversations, where they wait just a fraction of a second for their turn to ‘speak’.

The animals communicate mostly with gestures including hand movements and facial expressions.

Scientists who studied their chats in detail found that they took “fast-paced turns” when they exchanged information and also occasionally interrupted one another.

The revelation suggests “deep evolutionary similarities [with humans] in how face-to-face conversations are structured,” Prof Cat Hobaiter from the University of St Andrews told BBC News.

The findings are published in the journal Current Biology.