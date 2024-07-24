Leading the charge in philanthropy across Asia: Interview with Lim Seok Hui

Standing at the helm of a mission to revolutionize philanthropy across Asia, and impact the world globally, is the Philanthropy Asia Alliance. And leading it is Lim Seok Hui, the chief executive of PAA, whom Mongabay interviewed as part of our series on leaders in philanthropy changing the world. PAA is an initiative of the Temasek Trust, a Singapore investment company, which launched it with the intention of fostering a philanthropic environment in Asia that’s collaborative, streamlined and intended to have the greatest impact. For PAA, public-private-philanthropic partnerships are key to spur on new strategies and actions for the charitable initiatives set forth across Asia. “Today, philanthropy is increasingly seen as a catalyst for innovative solutions and funding mechanisms to tackle environmental and social challenges,” Lim said in her welcoming remarks at the 2024 Philanthropy Asia Summit this past April. “This is buoyed by the rise of family offices in Asia — with 1,400 single-family offices in Singapore alone — and a new generation of wealth owners. These Next Gen funders are passionate about ESG and evidence-based interventions, and are keen to embrace more collaborative, impact-driven approaches to philanthropy.” ‘Anchor mandates’ to focus action Climate Change,climate finance,Conservation,Conservation Finance,Environment,Environmental Policy,Environmental Politics,Finance,philanthropy, that it refers to as “anchor mandates,” and that it treats as interrelated and building upon one another. The first of these three mandates is climate and nature, where PAA supports communities in adopting sustainable practices that protect the environment. The key issues under this mandate include food, water, waste,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

