Rare fossils reveal secrets of mammal evolution

Two incredibly rare fossils found on Scotland’s Isle of Skye are rewriting our understanding of how mammals evolved.

While modern small mammals live as little as a year, one of the first to roam the earth, alongside dinosaurs, could reach seven years and beyond, scientists have discovered.

Only a handful of fossils of the primitive shrew-like mammal, Krusatodon, have ever been found, including two exceptionally complete skeletons of a juvenile and an adult from Skye.

By studying fossils of the earliest mammals, scientists hope to unlock the secrets of how they rose to become super successful animals occupying every habitat on the planet.