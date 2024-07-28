The ‘upside-down’ sex life of a rare Indian frog revealed

In the islands of Andamans straddling India’s east coast, a species of frogs mate and lay their eggs while upside down, a new study has found.

Both the male and female Charles Darwin frogs position themselves upside down on the walls of tree cavities, with their bodies entirely out of water, scientists from India and the US say in their paper. Hatchlings drop into the water below and develop through a free-swimming tadpole stage.

“This is remarkable. Upside-down spawning is the most unique behaviour in this frog. No other frog is known to lay eggs on inner walls of tree holes in an upside-down posture with bodies completely outside water,” says SD Biju of the University of Delhi and currently a fellow at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute.

“This discovery is fundamental for understanding how this species interacts with its environments and which habitats are essential for its survival.”

Nearly all the world’s 7,708 frog species mate and spawn in water and other terrestrial habitats. They also use external fertilisation: the female lays eggs during mating, while the male releases sperm to fertilise them.