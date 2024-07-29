As human-elephant conflicts in Sumatra rise, so does risk from electric fences

CENTRAL ACEH, Indonesia — Mak Besan dropped a clutch of cayenne peppers picked from a neighbor’s land in Karang Ampar village into a white canvas bag, her head protected from the elements by a heavy, patterned shawl. “My own farm is pretty far from the settlement,” Mak Besan told Mongabay Indonesia. “And I don’t go there anymore because I’m afraid of the elephants.” Mak Besan’s plot of subsistence land here on Indonesia’s main western island of Sumatra includes a copse of fruit and nut trees, producing candlenuts, durian and other crops. Without those harvests to sustain her, she helps out on other villagers’ land to earn enough to raise her children. Much of the community’s farmland is now considered out of bounds because of the increase in encounters with elephant herds here in the special autonomous province of Aceh. The Peusangan River Basin spans three districts in Aceh, whose rainforests are home to one of Indonesia’s largest congregations of Sumatran elephants (Elephas maximus sumatranus). A view of Karang Ampar village in Aceh province, home to one of Indonesia’s largest areas of rainforest. Image by Junaidi Hanafiah/Mongabay Indonesia. The three districts also house a combined population of around 1 million people. Flashpoints with elephants have become more common as the animals’ habitat has shrunk, forcing elephants into populated areas. “Their habitat in the Peusangan watershed has been fragmented, so these elephants are trapped in narrow corridors,” said Abdullah, head of the Elephant Conservation and Biodiversity Research Center at Syiah Kuala University in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

