Andrea Vidaurre on the Goldman Prize and the clean transport revolution

In this episode of Mongabay Sessions, Romi Castagnino, Mongabay’s associate video producer, sits down with the 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize winner Andrea Vidaurre. Vidaurre, co-founder of the People’s Collective for Environmental Justice, received the 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize in recognition of her pivotal role in advancing two landmark transportation regulations that dramatically cut trucking and railway emissions in California. These regulations, the result of Vidaurre’s relentless advocacy and community backing, introduced the first national standards for train emissions and set an ambitious goal for all freight trucks to be zero-emission by 2036. This not only promises cleaner air for Californians but also paves the way for a future of zero-emission vehicles across the country. Studies predict these measures will prevent thousands of respiratory illnesses and save countless lives in the decades to come. Watch the full video to know more about the Goldman Environmental Prize and Vidaurre’s inspirational work. Banner image courtesy of the Goldman Environmental Prize.This article was originally published on Mongabay

