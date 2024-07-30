Government sets record budget for green energy auction

From BBC

The government is set to significantly raise the budget for this year’s renewable energy auction, following calls from industry for more support.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will announce on Wednesday that the budget will be increased to £1.5bn, up by £500m from last year.

The majority of the funding will be available to develop offshore wind power, which the Labour government says it wants to quadruple by 2030.

The extra money has been broadly welcomed by the renewables industry, but there are warnings that without other changes, any new projects may not be delivered in time.

The government holds an auction each year to encourage companies to bid to develop renewable energy projects to supply the UK grid with electricity. The scheme is designed to ensure projects get a guaranteed price – known as the strike price – from the government for the electricity they will generate, which it is hoped will enable companies to have the confidence to invest. Last year, developers did not bid for any offshore wind contracts – they argued that the price being offered was too low to make the projects viable. In November, the former Conservative government significantly increased the strike price for offshore wind projects in response. Mr Miliband has said Labour’s commitment to maintain this higher price and increase the budget available for projects would “restore the UK as a global leader for green technologies”. But Claire Coutinho, shadow Energy Secretary, said the government’s plans were untested and uncosted. “Labour are ramping up renewables, at the same time as decimating investment in gas which is our only existing back up for when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow. What will be put in its place? Ed Miliband can’t tell you,” she said.<!– Read the full article