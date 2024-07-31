Saving Lake Victoria from plastic: Interview with Kenya’s teenage Muchilwa siblings

In recent years, there has been a significant trend in young people from around the world joining the fight against environmental threats and climate change. These educated youths have played a crucial role in raising awareness among their peers, inspiring even more young people to participate in campaigns for a sustainable future. A good example is that of Kenyan siblings Michelle and Jeremy Muchilwa (19 and 16, respectively), who founded Osiepe Sango (Friends of Lake Victoria). Their organization aims to combat plastic pollution in Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest freshwater lake, which spans three East African countries : Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. When schools closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya, Michelle, who was just 15 at the time, and Jeremy, even younger at 12, saw an opportunity. Seeking permission from their guardians, they chose to pursue their own interests instead of joining planned online classes. Jeremy delved into his passion for technology by learning coding and programming, while Michelle explored planetary ecosystems through the TED-Ed art school. This program introduced her to biodiversity, ecosystems and global environmental issues. One module on water emphasized the importance of oceans and inland water systems and highlighted the pollution caused by plastic. Inspired, Michelle learned about the Ocean Heroes Boot Camp on plastic pollution and, despite initial hesitation, decided to apply. She also encouraged Jeremy to join. Their participation in the online camp sparked the idea for their first campaign: restoring Lake Victoria to its pristine state. Since then, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

