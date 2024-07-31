Witness to Titan sub tragedy tells of fear and false hope

A witness to the Titan submersible disaster has told BBC News about the fear and false hope felt by those on its support ship.

Rory Golden was on the Oceangate expedition when contact with the sub and its five passengers was lost on a dive to the Titanic in June 2023.

“We had this image in our heads of them being down there, running out of oxygen in the freezing cold, getting terribly frightened and scared,” he said.

But after learning the sub had imploded just hours into the dive, he said it was a comfort to know those onboard hadn’t suffered.