WTO negotiations flounder — again — over banning unsustainable fishing subsidies

Hopes for closure on a fair deal to stop governments bankrolling overfishing flopped yet again at the recent General Council meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva. Scheduled decision-making sessions aimed at closing the second half of a legally binding treaty to curb harmful fisheries subsidies were downgraded to a discussion at the July 22–23 gathering, after India raised objections to the draft text. “We will never succeed in concluding the negotiations if one seeks disciplines and obligations to apply to others and exemptions and carve-outs for oneself,” João Aguiar Machado, head of the E.U. Permanent Mission to Geneva, stated at the meeting. The WTO has been negotiating a treaty to prevent subsidies that encourage or support overfishing and illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing for 25 years and counting. The negotiating group was given a 2020 deadline, in 2015, to land a deal in line with U.N. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.6, which aims to tackle overfishing by banning subsidies for illegal fishing and preventing new harmful subsidies while stressing fair treatment for developing nations. This is now years overdue. A partial deal, dubbed “Fish One” was finally struck at the WTO’s 12th ministerial conference in June 2022. But delegates couldn’t settle on how to balance the needs of rich and poor nations to land “Fish Two,” at either the 13th ministerial conference in March, or now. “In the meantime, fish stocks continue to suffer, and the WTO is unable to deliver on Sustainable Development Goal 14.6,” Machado…This article was originally published on Mongabay

