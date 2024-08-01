Royal count finds swans hit by air guns

The annual royal census of swans on the River Thames, known as “swan upping”, has found numbers down again.

There were only 86 young swans found in a five-day search of the river between London and Oxfordshire, a 45% decline in two years.

The King’s Swan Marker, David Barber, blamed catapults and air-gun shootings, as well as the ongoing impact of avian flu.

“I can’t say that it was a good year, unfortunately the numbers were lower than last year,” said Mr Barber.