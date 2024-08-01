Signs of life on Sycamore Gap stump

From BBC

Signs of life have been found growing from the stump of the felled Sycamore Gap tree.

Eight new shoots have emerged from the base, giving hope the historic tree lives on ten months after it was cut down.

The tree stood in a dip in Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland and, when it was attacked with a chainsaw in September last year, there was a national outcry.

The National Trust and Northumberland National Park Authority hope the shoots could develop significant growth to form new trees around the stump.