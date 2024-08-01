Signs of life on Sycamore Gap stump

From BBC
Signs of life have been found growing from the stump of the felled Sycamore Gap tree.
Eight new shoots have emerged from the base, giving hope the historic tree lives on ten months after it was cut down.
The tree stood in a dip in Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland and, when it was attacked with a chainsaw in September last year, there was a national outcry.
The National Trust and Northumberland National Park Authority hope the shoots could develop significant growth to form new trees around the stump.
National park ranger Gary Pickles found the shoots when he was making routine checks in the area.
“I’ve done this walk several times over the last year, but this time it was different,” he said.
“There was something new, the trunk was showing signs of regeneration.”
Mr Pickles, who was first at the scene when the tree was felled, said: “I had consigned the tree to history and so I am amazed and delighted that it may have a future after all and is making a go of it.”
The new growth is made up of tiny shoots which have between one and six small leaves measuring between two and four centimetres each.
Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall, is urging the public to keep away from the stump and not touch the shoots.
“Our aim is to leave all eight shoots to grow for a few years to see how they develop,” he said.
The next few weeks and months are “vitally important for the success of these shoots forming into the reinvigorated tree”, he said.
Meanwhile, seedlings gathered in the aftermath of the tree’s felling continue to flourish at the National Trust’s