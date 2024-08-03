Brazil’s Carvalho to lead ISA following predecessor’s controversial term

Brazilian oceanographer Leticia Carvalho has been named the next secretary-general of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) after winning an election that could change the course of the prospective deep-sea mining industry. Carvalho, 50, who currently works as an international civil servant for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), was declared the winner of the race on Aug. 2, the last day of the twenty-ninth assembly meeting of the ISA, the U.N.-mandated organization that oversees deep-sea mining activities in international waters. She won the election with 79 votes, while her predecessor, 64-year-old Michael Lodge, who served at the ISA’s secretary-general for two terms, received only 34 votes. Carvalho will begin her term at the ISA in January 2025. She will be the first woman as well as the first representative from Latin America to serve in this position. Commercial-scale deep-sea mining has not yet begun anywhere in the world, but mining companies have been pushing for an imminent start of this activity — and Lodge has been accused of doing more than he should to help this process along. Michael Lodge, who served as secretary-general of the ISA for two terms, lost the election to Brazilian oceanographer Leticia Carvalho. Image by IISD/ENB – Diego Noguera. During his time as secretary-general between 2016 and 2024, Lodge pushed for the finalization of a mining code, a set of rules that would allow deep-sea mining exploitation to begin. However, this code was not ultimately finished over his tenure. Lodge has also been accused of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay