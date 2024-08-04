The Sunday Story: The Promise of America’s Natural Gas

From NPR

The U.S. is the largest exporter of natural gas in the world. And Louisiana’s Gulf Coast is where much of America’s natural gas is piped in to be liquified for export.

Over the last twenty years, liquified natural gas (LNG) has been heralded as a clean and efficient “bridge fuel” for nations transitioning away from coal and oil, towards a future of renewable energy.

But the promise of LNG has not reflected reality. In today’s episode of The Sunday Story, WWNO reporters Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun talk about the impact of the LNG export industry on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. And they follow the supply chain of LNG all the way to Germany and Japan.

To hear more of Halle and Carlyle’s reporting on LNG, listen to their three-part series, “All Gassed Up,” on the podcast Sea Change from member stations WWNO and WRKF.

