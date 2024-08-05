Resilient giants: How the world’s oldest trees stand tall against climate change (commentary)

Have you ever stood beneath a towering tree and gazed up at its expansive canopy? As you tilt your head back, have you considered the profound history embedded in its branches? Picture the countless individuals and animals that have sought refuge under its branches over the centuries. Think of the storms it has braved, the fires it has withstood, and the droughts it has endured to stand resolute through the ages. Each of these ancient giants has witnessed centuries of environmental change that have shaped their resilience. As climate change intensifies, these trees offer vital lessons in endurance and adaptation. How are these remarkable trees standing tall against the pressures of a changing climate? Their stories provide insight and hope into forest conservation and climate adaptation. River red gum (Eucalyptus camaldulensis), Wilpena Pound, Flinders Ranges National Park. © Juergen Freund / iLCP. Australian eucalyptus: Adapting to fire In Australia’s arid and fire-prone landscape, eucalyptus (Eucalyptus spp.) trees reign supreme, making up about three-quarters of the country’s forests . Some species live up to 500 years, having evolved remarkable survival strategies. Among the most remarkable is their capacity for rapid regeneration following the bushfires that periodically sweep through Australia during the dry season. Their thick, fire-resistant bark acts as a shield against the flames, while their seeds – which lie dormant until awakened by the heat of a fire – ensure swift regeneration. This ingenious adaptation not only allows eucalyptus trees to withstand periodic fires but also plays a crucial role…This article was originally published on Mongabay

