On Canada’s West Coast, clam gardening builds resilience among Indigenous youth

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C., Canada — Three young men follow a winding trail through a lush spruce, hemlock and western cedar forest. Their destination is a clam garden they look after on Meares Island in Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation territory in British Columbia, Canada. The journey starts with a cultural lesson at the trailhead to the clam garden. “This is Wanačas — it represents a whale breaching out of the water and the rain from the mountain to the clam garden,” Hayden Seitcher, one of the men, says about the trailhead. Arriving at a clearing, they gaze over the garden at low tide, a serene interaction of land and sea. The shoreline, covered in a mosaic of green, red and brown seaweed, holds an expansive, semicircular wall of different-sized rocks, deliberately placed in May 2023 to revive an ancient maricultural technique. The wall retains a flat, stable terrace of mud and rocks: the clam garden. The group shifts a few rocks in the garden, uncovering large butter clams (Saxidomus gigantea), a clear sign of the garden’s early success. The three young men — Seitcher, 22, along with KC Hale, 15, and Bryson George, 20, are youth leaders with the nonprofit Nuu-chah-nulth Youth Warrior Family (Warrior Program). Building, restoring and monitoring clam gardens is just one of the program’s many initiatives to foster leadership skills in youth across several Nuu-chah-nulth communities. Hayden Seitcher, KC Hale and Bryson George, youth leaders with the nonprofit Nuu-chah-nulth Youth Warrior Family, also called the Warrior Program, check…This article was originally published on Mongabay

