Royal Mint starts turning e-waste into gold

The company has built a large industrial plant on its site in Llantrisant in Wales to remove the precious metal from old circuit boards.

The gold is initially being used to craft jewellery and later it will be made into commemorative coins.

E-waste, which includes anything from old phones and computers to TVs, is a rapidly growing problem – the UN says 62m tonnes were thrown away in 2022.

Its latest report estimates that the mountain of discarded tech is set to increase by about a third by 2030.