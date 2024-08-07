400-year record heat threat to Great Barrier Reef

A study of samples taken from inside the bodies of centuries-old coral has revealed the threat climate change now poses to the Great Barrier Reef.

Researchers in Australia say temperatures in and around the vast coral reef over the past decade are the highest recorded in 400 years.

Extreme heat has already caused five mass bleaching events in the past nine years alone.

Writing in the journal Nature, the scientists behind the study say increased temperatures, driven by climate change, now pose an “existential threat” to this natural wonder of the world.