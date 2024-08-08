Coalmine saga was epic mismanagement, says report

Oversight of what was the UK’s largest opencast coalmine has been described as a case of “epic mismanagement” with “heart-rending” impacts for people affected.

A Senedd committee warned of a “permanent scar” above Merthyr Tydfil if the vast Ffos-y-Fran site was not fully restored.

Its report includes stinging criticism of the mine’s operator and said the Welsh government and other authorities failed to act on previous warnings over the site’s future.

The Welsh government said it would consider the committee’s recommendations.