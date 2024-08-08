Racehorse poo analysis predicts future success

From BBC
The future success of a racehorse can be detected in the animal’s gut when it is just one month old, research suggests.
A recent veterinary study analysed horses’ poo, measuring the bacteria in the digestive systems of more than 50 thoroughbred foals over the first three years of their lives.
The study found the more types of gut microbes a foal had at just four weeks old directly correlates to its future health, and its success on the racecourse.
The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, add to an emerging biological picture regarding the importance of the trillions of microbes that live inside young animals’ digestive systems – and their role in long-term health.
“Gut health is absolutely critical,” said lead researcher Chris Proudman, a professor of clinical veterinary science at the University of Surrey.
“There is a growing understanding that what happens in human guts and in animal guts – horses, in this case – has a profound influence on many aspects of health and disease.”
“It’s also about timing,” he explained. “The nature of the gut bacteria in those first few weeks of life predicts the future health, and the future performance, of these horses.”
Young racehorses provide veterinary scientists with an ideal opportunity for studying the gut.
Breeders and trainers of thoroughbred foals typically keep highly detailed records of each animal’s birth, diet and health, as well as any veterinary care they receive.
“Anything we can investigate – to help them be in as good shape as possible – is a really good opportunity for us,” said Jane Black, co-owner of Chasemore stud farm in Surrey, which bred some of the