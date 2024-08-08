They went to space for eight days – and could be stuck until 2025

When two American astronauts blasted off on a test mission to the International Space Station on 5 June, they were expecting to be back home in a matter of days.

But things didn’t quite go to plan.

In fact, Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams are still there, floating high above the Earth nearly two months later.

The pair – who are stuck indefinitely – now face the sudden prospect of missing the summer entirely and even spending Christmas and New Year in space.