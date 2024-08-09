Perseid meteor shower: When and how to watch

From BBC

The Perseid meteor shower – which Stargazers say is one of the best meteor showers of the year – is set to peak between August 11th and 13th.

But you don’t need to wait that long, the first meteors were visible in July and will continue throughout most of August.

Experts say the best chance to spot a meteor begins just after midnight and ends about an hour before sunrise.

Although the meteors can be seen with the naked eye, check the weather where you are since it may affect visibility.