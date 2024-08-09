Streak of falling deforestation snapped at 15 months in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon increased on a month-over-month basis for the first time since March 2023, according to data released today by Brazil’s National Space Research Institute (INPE). 12-month-moving average data for deforestation alert data from Imazon’s SAD system and INPE’s DETER system. Imazon is a Brazilian NGO that independently monitors deforestation. INPE’s deforestation alert system detected 666 square kilometers of forest destruction in July 2024, a 33% rise compared to a year earlier. This increase was also corroborated by Imazon, an independent organization that tracks deforestation across the Amazon. Despite this uptick, deforestation remains 46% lower this year compared to last year on a 12-month rolling basis and is near a six-year low. However, the region is grappling with a severe drought that has affected large areas of the Amazon rainforest. The dry conditions have led to a sharp increase in wildfires, particularly in the Brazilian state of Roraima. Burn scars detected by INPE are currently at their highest level since August 2018. Accumulated deforestation for Aug 1-Jul 31 in recent years according to INPE’s DETER alert system. Accumulated deforestation for Jan 1-Jul 31 in recent years according to INPE’s DETER alert system. Year to date 2,310 square kilometers of deforestation was detected in the Amazon by the alert system, compared with 3,149 square kilometers last year. In 2022, the figure was 5,474 square kilometers. In contrast, deforestation in the Cerrado has declined for the fourth consecutive month. Nevertheless, forest clearing in the Cerrado remains close to a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay